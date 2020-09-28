“I’ve been depressed for a couple of days” – Actress, Ini Edo

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood
By Habeeb Bello
Ini Edo

Popular Nollywood Actor, Ini Edo has revealed that she has been depressed for a couple of days as her skin is going through a rough period.

Ini EdoThe thespian took to Instagram to share details of the damage done to her skin after she changed her skincare product.

Ini Edo

Ini said that due to the Coronavirus pandemic, she couldn’t access her regular skincare products and a friend recommended an alternative which she tried but it ended up damaging her skin.

She said the damage to her skin has made her depressed.

She shared the video and wrote ;

DISCLAIMER: I am not trying to bleach!!
.
I really really love my #Brownsugar.
.
This is skin care product gone bad! What can I do? I am currently on set and it’s quite embarrassing especially because it looks like eczema
.
I need to fix this. I will keep you posted

The post seems to have been taking down from her page.

 

