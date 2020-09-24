TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija: Ozo finally explains why Nengi avoided his kiss after…

‘Erica is a bastard’ – Instagram big boy, Chidi Mike who promised…

Regina Daniels’ billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko opens up on dating…

#BBNaija: I made a mistake with Vee and it’s hurting me –…

#BBNaija: How Nengi responded when Laycon told her Don Jazzy…

#BBNaija: Laycon reveals his genotype that has gotten housemates…

BBNaija 2020: Laycon, Dorathy and Vee Smile To Bank Again

#BBNaija: Why I didn’t make too much noise about my acting…

‘No housemate sees Laycon as someone that can win the show’ –…

I’ve kept it low-key for fear of what the world could do to scatter us – Rapper Ikechukwu says as he shows off his woman

Entertainment
By OluA

Nigerian rapper cum actor, Ikechukwu Onunaku recently took to his Instagram handle to show off his woman for the first time.

He went on to explain that he kept their relationship secret for fear of what people could do to scatter them.

The rapper shared of photo of him and his woman with a caption that reads:

READ ALSO

Linda Ikeji dated D’banj, lied Bellanaija slept with…

“I am still a musician, I did not dump music” – Ikechukwu

Sometimes we want something so bad we keep it under wraps and quiet as possible cos of our industry or people and they way things get destroyed while out of ur control. But you get to a point u dont want to focus so hard on protecting cos of the confidence you have in it. That feeling turns to a want of celebration.
Ive kept it as lowkey as possible for fear of what the world could possibly do to scatter us. But i aint afraid no more.
She holds me down.
She makes me smile.
She tickles and inspires my brain.
She pisses me off.
She never likes me pissed off. Vice versa.
Make up is always the option.
Shes everything. And i pray she remains that.
Next level . Help me pray for next level cos we no hide again.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija: Ozo finally explains why Nengi avoided his kiss after eviction (Video)

‘Erica is a bastard’ – Instagram big boy, Chidi Mike who promised her 2m and a…

Regina Daniels’ billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko opens up on dating Chika Ike

#BBNaija: I made a mistake with Vee and it’s hurting me – Neo

#BBNaija: How Nengi responded when Laycon told her Don Jazzy likes her

#BBNaija: Laycon reveals his genotype that has gotten housemates worried

BBNaija 2020: Laycon, Dorathy and Vee Smile To Bank Again

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: One pant is missing – Vee to Neo as he washes her underwear in the…

I’ve kept it low-key for fear of what the world could do to scatter us…

#BBNaija: I will disturb you – Nengi to Neo and Vee as she vows to stop…

#BBNaija: Let’s be friends – Dorathy apologises to Nengi for judging…

#BBNaija: You don’t have my back – Vee accuses Neo

BBNaija: I am attracted to light skin girls – Ozo on why he couldn’t…

Better To Be Yahoo Boy Than To Sleep With Men For Money – Chidi To Bobrisky

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More