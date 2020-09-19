I’ve no idea what I’m singing – Mercy Johnson says as she’s dances with her kids (video)

Mothers are known for going extra miles to make their children happy and it looks like Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson is undergoing something similar.

This comes as the actress and mother of four took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself dancing and hilariously singing for her daughter Divine.

She captioned her video “TGIF

Trust me, I have no idea what I am singing or dancing to, I am sure most moms are guilty of funny nija made songs when playing with kids….”