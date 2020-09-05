Ivorian plus-sized model, Eudoxie Yao speaks on her love life with her small sized fiance, Grand P (Photos)

Ivorian plus-sized model popularly referred to as “African Kim Kardashian” on social media, Eudoxie Yao has talked about her relationship with small-sized Guinean music artiste, Grand P.

Yao said she doesn’t care what trolls tell her online, as she is seriously in love with the popular small-statured Guinean musician.

Grand P, with real name Moussa Sandiana Kaba, was born with progeria, an extremely rare genetic disorder that has affected his physical stature.

Since Yao and Grand P came public with their relationship, netizens have been trolling them saying that the loved-up couple is only together as a marketing stunt for the musician while some claim she is with the musician for money.

Eudoxie Yao maintains that her relationship with the musician is strong, and that “size does not matter”. Videos shared on their social media pages show the pair swamped by photographers when out in public in their countries.

Taking to Instagram, where she boasts nearly one million followers, Eudoxie wrote: “We are happy together, and this is the most important thing.

“Thank you, everyone, for your support. “The physical does not count in a relationship.”

Grand P has announced his intention to wed the Ivorian model, but a jealous Eudoxie warned her prospective fiance to stop kissing fans on the mouth.

Alongside a glamorous photo of the couple together, she said,