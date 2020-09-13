Just after his eviction, Kiddwaya opens up on his true feelings for Nengi and what his relationship with Erica will be outside the house

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
kiddwaya-nengi-erica

After his eviction from the Big Brother’s house, the billionaire’s son, Kiddwaya  has opened up on his true feelings for Nengi and how his relationship with Erica will be outside the house.

Kiddwaya, had his first post-eviction interview with Ebuka and he opened up on the way he felt about his eviction.

kiddwaya

As was expected, the billionaire’s son made it clear that the grand prize was not the reason why he went for the show in the first place and his main reason for going into the house was to try something different.

Ebuka asked him about his feelings for Nengi, he said he’s in no way attracted to her, that they are just friends with similar personalities.

Erica-Nengi-BBNaija-2020

On Erica, he said he feels safe when he is around her and going forward, he’d see what happens as regards a relationship with her.

In his words ;

“I don’t know if I’m open to a relationship with Erica yet, but I feel safe when I’m around her”

Kiddwaya becomes the 12th housemate to be evicted after Prince was earlier evicted today.

