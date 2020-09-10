Kaisha reveals what she misses in #BBNaija fridge

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Evicted BBNaija housemate, Kaisha has been in the news lately as she continues to thrill her friends with some unknown part of her.

Well, Kaisha in a statement on Thursday revealed she misses the Big Brother Naija house.

She went on to ask if BBNaija’s fridge wi be opened today as she misses her Orijin drink.

Kaisha wrote, “Dear BBNaija you Dey open fridge today? I miss my Orijin”

Kaisha during her stay in the house was known to be lover of the Orijin drink.

