Kanye West ‘walks On Water’ as he makes entrance to Sunday service (Photos)

By OluA

American rapper, Kanye West, 43, was filmed ‘walking over a lake’ with his seven-year-old daughter North and four-year-old son Saint.

The stunt was achieved by walking on a translucent platform hidden just beneath the surface of the water, Daily Mail UK reports.

Kanye pulled off the stunt at his weekly Sunday Service celebration, which sees the rapper perform and pray alongside a gospel choir.

For his latest service, Kanye enlisted Lakewood Church senior pastor and televangelist Joel Osteen, 57, to deliver a sermon.

Joel added: ‘But God doesn’t put a dream in your heart and then not give you the ability to do it. I’ve learned in life, you have to choose between your comfort and your calling.

As well as filming the service, wife Kim Kardashian shared a video of herself, La La, and Grammy winner Monica riding to Sunday Service in a VIP golf cart with their children.

