Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko welcome a baby girl together

American comedian and actor Kevin Hart yesterday welcomed a baby girl together with his model wife Eniko.
This would be the second child the couple would have together, their first child together was a boy Kenzo Kash.
In Eniko’s announcement post on her page, she revealed the name of their new bundle of joy Kaori Mai Hart.
READ ALSO
The 36-year-old model made the announcement on her Instagram page while she to her baby as ” a little bit of heaven sent to earth”.
Little Kaori was born the day before the post and Eniko wrote:
| THANKFUL • GRATEFUL • BLESSED 🙏🏽
A LITTLE BIT OF HEAVEN SENT DOWN TO EARTH..
WELCOME TO THE WORLD BABY GIRL..
WE COULDN’T LOVE YOU MORE..💜
✨KAORI MAI HART✨
9.29.20
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES