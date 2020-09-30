Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko welcome a baby girl together

American comedian and actor Kevin Hart yesterday welcomed a baby girl together with his model wife Eniko.

This would be the second child the couple would have together, their first child together was a boy Kenzo Kash.

In Eniko’s announcement post on her page, she revealed the name of their new bundle of joy Kaori Mai Hart.

The 36-year-old model made the announcement on her Instagram page while she to her baby as ” a little bit of heaven sent to earth”.

Little Kaori was born the day before the post and Eniko wrote: