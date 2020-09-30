TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija: Laycon Almost Died Because Of Erica – Vee Reveals His…

Introduction! Ozo meets Nengi’s family members (Photos)

BBNaija: Nengi reveals feelings for Laycon

Check out the message LIRS sent to BBNaija winner Laycon about…

BBNaija: Erica blocks Laycon on Social Media after sending…

The moment everyone thought Ike was about to propose to Mercy Eke…

First Bank employee lands herself 98 years prison sentence over…

Davido and Peruzzi deny slapping Rema at BBNaija backstage…

Erica And Kiddwaya Get All Loved Up And Touchy At Mercy Eke’s…

Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko welcome a baby girl together

Entertainment
By OluA

American comedian and actor Kevin Hart yesterday welcomed a baby girl together with his model wife Eniko.

This would be the second child the couple would have together, their first child together was a boy Kenzo Kash.

In Eniko’s announcement post on her page, she revealed the name of their new bundle of joy Kaori Mai Hart.

READ ALSO

Kevin Hart dresses up as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for…

Kevin Hart’s sex tape partner sues him for $60 million

The 36-year-old model made the announcement on her Instagram page while she to her baby as ” a little bit of heaven sent to earth”.

Little Kaori was born the day before the post and Eniko wrote:

| THANKFUL • GRATEFUL • BLESSED 🙏🏽
A LITTLE BIT OF HEAVEN SENT DOWN TO EARTH..
WELCOME TO THE WORLD BABY GIRL..
WE COULDN’T LOVE YOU MORE..💜

✨KAORI MAI HART✨
9.29.20

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija: Laycon Almost Died Because Of Erica – Vee Reveals His Trauma In Fresh…

Introduction! Ozo meets Nengi’s family members (Photos)

BBNaija: Nengi reveals feelings for Laycon

Check out the message LIRS sent to BBNaija winner Laycon about his tax

BBNaija: Erica blocks Laycon on Social Media after sending congratulatory…

The moment everyone thought Ike was about to propose to Mercy Eke at her…

First Bank employee lands herself 98 years prison sentence over N49m and…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

6 packs overrated I’d rather have the bag – Davido says as he shows off his one…

Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko welcome a baby girl together

BBNaija Winner, Laycon Receives N30m Cash Prize, Other Gifts (Video)

The moment everyone thought Ike was about to propose to Mercy Eke at her…

I can’t imagine life without my sons – Toolz says as she shares…

I don’t have an ex-girlfriend – Laycon finally speaks on lady who claimed to be…

Erica And Kiddwaya Get All Loved Up And Touchy At Mercy Eke’s Birthday (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More