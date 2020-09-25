Kiddwaya congratulates Erica as she signs new management deal

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By San
Kiddwaya and erica

Former big brother housemate and billionaire son, Kiddwaya has celebrated Erica on her newly signed management deal with Paul Okoye’s Upfront & Personal/One Africa Global.

Kiddwaya and erica
Kiddwaya and erica

Kidd as fondly called took to social media to show love to Erica as she achieves a new feat. He shared her unveiling photo and wrote:

“Guys baby G just signed a deal!!! Let’s all show her some love @EricaNlewedim ❤️❤️“

This move will put Erica’s fans at rest as it gives a clue that all is well between the two love interests after they left the show.

A big fan of the disqualified BBNaija housemate, Erica has disclosed that she named her new born twin babies after her favourite and her love interest, Erica and Kiddwaya. The fan, who’s popularly known as Avara Kim Morgante on Facebook, made this revelation in a lengthy open letter addressed to her favourite housemate.

Read there letter here:

