Kiddwaya opens up on the truth behind the lady trending online as his girlfriend

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Kiddwaya, has cleared the air on the identity of lady who many claimed to be his girlfriend after a video of her hugging him, after his eviction went viral.

Social media went up in flames after a lady identified as “Queen Lovette” shared a video of herself and Kiddwaya on her Instagram page, hugging and being cozy with the billionaire housemate.

Sharing a video of herself and kiddwaya together, she captioned it, “I’m so freaking proud of you Fam @Kiddwaya well done, you are my winner still, now it’s FV

Many social media users concluded that the lady is Kiddwaya’s girlfriend.

However, Kiddwaya in an interview on Naija FM cleared the air and explained that the rumors on social media about the lady and himself were false, adding that the lady is an old friend and they have been close ever since they were kids.