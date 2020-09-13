Kiddwaya promises Laycon, Vee & TrickyTee a song and music video in his father’s Versace Palazo mansion (Video)

Big Brother Naija housemate and billionaire son, Kiddwaya has offered to pay for a song featuring Vee, Laycon, and Trikytee with video shot in his father’s Versace Palazo house.

Kidd wade this known after the Saturday night party. Although under the influence of Alcohol, Kiddwaya did seem to stutter when making the promises as he believes Laycon, Vee and TrickyTee are raw talents the whole of Africa should be proud of.

Meanwhile, Disqualified Big Brother Naija housemate, Erica Nlewedim has gone live on Instagram to express her gratitude to fans for their overwhelming love and support.

Erica was disqualified last Sunday after she got a third strike for violence, bullying and disobeying Biggie’s rules during her stay in the house. The ousted housemate could not believe her eyes when she saw thousands of people join her Instagram Live sessions

