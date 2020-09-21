Kiddwaya’s reunites with his UK based mom for the first time in months (Photos)

Reality TV star, Kiddwaya’s mum has arrived Lagos from the United Kingdom to reunite with her son after months of being apart.

In the photo that is already going viral on the internet, the excited 27-year-old was seen posing with his beautiful mum. On can tell from the photo that the billionaire son joined his mum at the international Airport in Lagos.

Recall Kidd as fondly called got evicted from the ongoing BBNaija held a house party where he reunited with his love interest, Erica, and also his mum have indicated interest in meeting Erica whenever she is in the country.

See photos of the mother and son below;