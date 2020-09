Kola Ajeyemi helps his wife, Toyin Abraham with her hair to mark her 38th birthday (Video/Photo)

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham today clocked 38th and she has dropped some new photos of her to mark the day via her social media handle as fans and friends celebrate with her.

Her husband and actor, Kola Ajeyemu also shared a sweet moment with his wife where he was seen helping her with her hair.

See video below;