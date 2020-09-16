TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

The beautiful moment Wathoni and Tolanibaj reunites with Prince…

BBNaija: Erica needs to focus on herself, no relationship between…

Kiddwaya opens up on the truth behind the lady trending online as…

Regina Daniels: l’m not about to be anyone’s 7th wife”- Chika Ike…

#BBNaija: Accept Ozo’s proposal or make new friends – Biggie…

BBNaija: Kiddwaya and Erica reach new agreement on their…

#BBNaija: The moment Neo and Vee kissed after making it to the…

BBNaija Day 57: Laycon and Ozo up for eviction again as Neo, Vee…

#BBNaija: I’m coming for you, Eric can’t stop me – Laycon tells…

Lady discloses why BBNaija Prince rejected the GoFundMe account opened for him by fans

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
bbn-gofundme-prince

A Nigerian lady has taken to Twitter to reveal why recently evicted BBNaija housemate, Prince, rejected the GoFundMe account setup by his fans.

bbn-gofundme-prince

According to her prince is too Igbo too reject money. She made reference to when Prince himself said he is too Igbo to joke with his money while quarreling with Lucy in the house.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: Pray for me – Prince says as he rejects…

The beautiful moment Wathoni and Tolanibaj reunites with…

The lady stated that Prince rejected the GoFundMe gesture from his fans because the account didn’t receive any donations.

 

Sharing a screenshot of prince’s GoFundMe she wrote,

bbn-gofundme-prince

“Prince is too Igbo to reject money (guy legit said so himself in the house). The reason he rejected the gofundme is because it didn’t receive any donations”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

The beautiful moment Wathoni and Tolanibaj reunites with Prince and Kiddwaya in…

BBNaija: Erica needs to focus on herself, no relationship between us for now…

Kiddwaya opens up on the truth behind the lady trending online as his girlfriend

Regina Daniels: l’m not about to be anyone’s 7th wife”- Chika Ike debunks…

#BBNaija: Accept Ozo’s proposal or make new friends – Biggie advises Nengi

BBNaija: Kiddwaya and Erica reach new agreement on their relationship status

#BBNaija: The moment Neo and Vee kissed after making it to the grand finale…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

Lady discloses why BBNaija Prince rejected the GoFundMe account opened for him…

Fans troll Mr Eazi for planning to use his girlfriend, Temi’s new Ferrari in his…

“I discovered Banana Island” – Kiddwaya’s billionaire father discloses in an…

Cuppy is the one on Kiddwaya’s level & not Erica that’s begging for money…

“I was planning to do my masters and also study law before I entered the house”…

Tapping into their blessing, Davido reacts to Femi Otedola gifting his three…

BBNaija: Kiddwaya discloses what happened when he shared the toilet with Nengi

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More