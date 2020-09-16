Lady discloses why BBNaija Prince rejected the GoFundMe account opened for him by fans

A Nigerian lady has taken to Twitter to reveal why recently evicted BBNaija housemate, Prince, rejected the GoFundMe account setup by his fans.
According to her prince is too Igbo too reject money. She made reference to when Prince himself said he is too Igbo to joke with his money while quarreling with Lucy in the house.
The lady stated that Prince rejected the GoFundMe gesture from his fans because the account didn’t receive any donations.
Sharing a screenshot of prince’s GoFundMe she wrote,
“Prince is too Igbo to reject money (guy legit said so himself in the house). The reason he rejected the gofundme is because it didn’t receive any donations”
