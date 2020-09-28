Lady Goes Gaga, Flings Her Towel After Laycon Was Declared Winner Of BBNaija 2020 (VIDEO)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By San
Lady Goes Gaga, Removes Her Towel After Laycon Was Declared Winner Of BBNaija 2020 (VIDEO)

Emotions ran deep and wild last night after Olamilekan Agbeleshe, aka  Laycon was crowned the winner of the Big Brother Naija  Lockdown 2020. A Nigerian lady who appears to be an avid fan of the rapper could not contain her emotions as she flung her towel after Laycon was crown champion.

In the video posted on Instagram, the unidentified lady was seen glued to her television screen anxiously waiting for Ebuka Obi Uchendu, to announce who was winning the show and when Ebuka finally mentioned Laycon, the lady jumped in excitement as she removed  her towel, wrapped around her waist.

