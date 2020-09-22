Lady recounts she lost her relationship of eight years because of BBNaija Ebuka

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Habeeb Bello
A Nigerian lady has made lamentations on her social media page on how she had a fall out in her relationship of eight years because of Big Brother Naija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

The lady however refused to provide thorough explanation on how Ebuka caused her relationship to crash.

While making the statement, she attached her photos and asked guys to shoot their shots at her since she’s now single and ready to mingle.

Taking to Facebook, she wrote;

“That I lost my 8 years relationship because of Ebuka does mean dat d world has ended for me. When a door closes another must surely open.

I believe dat every disappointment is a blessing. Am single and searching. Guys shoot ur shot now it u wish”

ebuka-lady

 

 

