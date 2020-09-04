TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“If you love me, pray for me cause I might sleep and never…

Check out the massive transformation of Eniola Badmus as she…

#BBNaija: Brighto and Wathoni hook up after their eviction from…

“I went to BBNaija to promote my brand but luckily, God blessed…

Erica is cheaper than Allen Avenue prostitutes – Uche…

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya making love in the house is not new,…

#BBNaija: I can never do what Erica is doing with Kiddwaya –…

#BBNaija: Samklef causes mixed reactions online as he shares…

Nigerians react as mother angrily pushes her baby off the bed…

Lagos Polytechnic lecturer and popular Pastor accused of allegedly beating up wife denies allegation, threatens to sue popular Instagram blog

News
By Habeeb Bello
pastor-beats-wife

Popular Nigerian pastor, Adewale Arowosegbe who was accused days ago of allegedly beating up his wife of 20 years to stupor has denied the allegation and threatened to drag blogger to court.

A popular Instagram gossip blog reported days ago that the pastor who is also a senior Lecturer at Lagos Polytechnic Main Campus turned his wife, Fadeke Arowosegbe into a punching bag.

See their post below…

pastor-beats-wife pastor-beats-wife In a conversation with a correspondent of a reputable news platform, Kemi Filani News, one of their daughters, Precious Arowosegbe claimed that her mother was attacked by another person and the photo of her swollen face which was initially taken as evidence got into the hands of their uncle who twisted the whole story.

“This happened three weeks ago. My mom had an argument with this thug (Dare) that smokes at the front of her shop.The whole thing escalated and he started punching her until her nose was bleeding and unconscious.

“He fled but was captured later.My uncle has always had this fight with my dad and mom (a family issue which I can’t discuss here) but I never knew that he would stoop so low to copying pictures from my dad’s Facebook and a three weeks old picture of a swollen face.”

“My mom is so devastated about everything now and my dad is in danger of losing his job because of a false accusation. This is false and we the children are the one with the stigma.

 

Source: KemiFilani

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“If you love me, pray for me cause I might sleep and never wake up”…

Check out the massive transformation of Eniola Badmus as she recounts her…

#BBNaija: Brighto and Wathoni hook up after their eviction from the house…

“I went to BBNaija to promote my brand but luckily, God blessed me with…

Erica is cheaper than Allen Avenue prostitutes – Uche Maduagwu

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya making love in the house is not new, sometimes I…

#BBNaija: I can never do what Erica is doing with Kiddwaya – Dorathy

1 of 10

LATEST UPDATES

Social media users reacts as Nigerian lady surprises her boyfriend with a box of…

Lagos Polytechnic lecturer and popular Pastor accused of allegedly beating up…

How I lost two of my children because of my acting career – Alapinni

Why you need to fake it to make it- Actress Eniola Badmus

Man got seriously beaten up for sleeping with his boss’s wife (Video)

“I would never have allowed Ebuka leave me if we had dated” –…

#BBNaija: After shouting and insulting me you can’t come to my bed acting all…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More