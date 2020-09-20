TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija: Leaked chats from Erica’s fans Whatsapp group surfaces…

First #BBNaija eviction show – Watch when Ebuka was evicted…

BBNaija: Nengi finally dances to Ozo’s tune – See the…

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya get cozy at a party last night…

Barely 24 hours after she was mocked for not having a child, Seyi…

“Offset never cheated on me” – Cardi B finally…

“Long time no see, we should hangout soon” – Davido reaches…

BBNaija: Ka3na pens heartwarming message to Lucy as she hosts her…

Fans go crazy, condemn Linda Ikeji after she unveiled the 40th…

Lagos socialite, Lascatter legally reacts to allegations of raping his maid and molesting his son

Love and Relationship
By Habeeb Bello

Lagos socialite, Temidayo Lucky Kafaru, aka Lascatter, has denied the allegations made against him by his ex-wife, Diana Faith Logico, that he raped her and sexually molested their 5-month-old son.

Lascatter, in a press statement issued by his lawyer, Omo-Elo Akokaike, stated that all the allegations made against him are false and an attempt to tarnish his image.

The statement reads:

‘Temidayo in the highest terms, states and denies emphatically each and all the allegations that he had carnal knowledge of his house help or was engaged in unnatural acts with his own beloved son. All allegations published by Mrs Edwina Logico and her daughter, Diana Faith Logico, are grossly false, defamatory, malicious, concocted and totally made-up and have no iota of truth in it.’

Faith, Lascatter’s 24-year-old estranged wife, had in a press statement published by national newspapers, made a distress call to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Mohammed Adamu and other relevant authorities to save her life and her baby (name withheld) from her husband over an alleged case of sexual molestation.

Faith had accused her husband of rape and sexual molestation of their five-month-old baby. She alleged that her estranged husband violently had anal sex with her and also raped her maid who is a minor as well molested the baby by putting his manhood in her mouth.

Although Mr Bamidele Ogundele, the counsel to Faith had reported the matter to the Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT) at Alausa, Ikeja, but further alleged that several efforts to call Lascatter for interrogation has been unsuccessful.

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija: Leaked chats from Erica’s fans Whatsapp group surfaces online –…

First #BBNaija eviction show – Watch when Ebuka was evicted (Video)

BBNaija: Nengi finally dances to Ozo’s tune – See the beautiful…

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya get cozy at a party last night (photos/videos)

Barely 24 hours after she was mocked for not having a child, Seyi Edun dropped…

“Offset never cheated on me” – Cardi B finally opens up on why…

“Long time no see, we should hangout soon” – Davido reaches out to…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

Social media has made 23-year-olds think they have failed in life – says…

Lagos socialite, Lascatter legally reacts to allegations of raping his maid and…

Beautiful moment Erica reunites with her Bestie, Tolanibaj for the first time…

Soldiers dey do yahoo, If dem born you well, kill yahoo soldier – Angry soldier…

I will rather satisfy myself with my “toys” than make out with guys…

”I wish I can have friends that can be there for me when I need them” –…

#BBNaija: Check out what Vee predicts about Nengi, Ozo’s relationship

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More