Laycon gets spot to perform alongside Wizkid, Burna Boy at AfroNation

This is another big one for BBNaija housemate, Laycon and his fans as he is set to perform alongside Wizkid and Burna Boy at the forthcoming AfroNation festival as co-founder has offered him a slot.

The festival which is scheduled to take place in 2021 in Portugal, will be a 3-day event that will see top music stars like Wizkid, Olamide and Burna Boy performing.

The show organizer, Adesegun Adeosun Jr popularly known as King Smade recently wowed Laycon’s fans when he revealed he’ll get the housemate, who is a musician to perform at AfroNation festival.

Music producer and Laycon stan, Samklef made a post suggesting they throw a party to celebrate when Laycon wins.

Responding to this, King Smade, The show organizer of AfroNation festival took to the comment section to reveal that he will have the housemate perform at the festival.

He wrote,

“I will have him perform at AfroNation festival! Lay on for the win!”