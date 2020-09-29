Let’s have a presidential BBNaija edition with aspirants as housemates – AY Comedian suggests

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Habeeb Bello
Ay-comedian

Nigerian comedian and actor, AY Comedian has suggested that a Big Brother Naija edition be organized for the nation’s presidential aspirants in forthcoming elections.

Ay-comedian

According to him, youths gave up on the electoral process the moment they realized that their votes don’t count.

He made a case for all future presidential aspirants to be selected as housemates in a newly organised Big Brother Naija edition.

The stand up comedian wrote;

“Our youths quit on d electoral process of Nigeria since d day they knew that their votes hardly count.Just make d process fair & seamless.Let’s have a Presidential BBN edition with all aspirants as housemates on live TV, then u will understand d ICONIC fierceness of d 9ja youth.”

