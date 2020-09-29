Let’s have a presidential BBNaija edition with aspirants as housemates – AY Comedian suggests

Nigerian comedian and actor, AY Comedian has suggested that a Big Brother Naija edition be organized for the nation’s presidential aspirants in forthcoming elections.

According to him, youths gave up on the electoral process the moment they realized that their votes don’t count.

He made a case for all future presidential aspirants to be selected as housemates in a newly organised Big Brother Naija edition.

The stand up comedian wrote;

“Our youths quit on d electoral process of Nigeria since d day they knew that their votes hardly count.Just make d process fair & seamless.Let’s have a Presidential BBN edition with all aspirants as housemates on live TV, then u will understand d ICONIC fierceness of d 9ja youth.”

See his post;