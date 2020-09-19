“Linda Ikeji has all the exotic cars, designer shoes and bags in the world but doesn’t use them” Laura Ikeji spills

Laura Ikeji Kanu, sister of popular blogger, Linda Ikeji has spilled some interesting facts about her on her birthday.

While wishing Linda Ikeji a happy 40th birthday on her Instagram page moments ago, Laura Ikeji wrote thus:

“Happy birthday to my big sis, Linda Ikeji who has all the designer shoes and bags in the world but only goes out once in 5 months, happy birthday to my sister who has so many exotic cars even one on the way but drives them once in 10 months, she lives in a big house but only takes pictures in one spot,happy birthday to my sister with the most amazing heart, a true icon , support system , brilliant, an all round super woman.