“Long time no see, we should hangout soon” – Davido reaches out to Kiddwaya

Former BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate and billionaire son, Kiddwaya, has been congratulated by Nigerian singer, Davido.

Davido not only congratulated Kiddwaya, he also requested that they both see each other soon.

This happened after Kiddwaya took to twitter to congratulate the singer on his new hit track dubbed ‘FEM’

Kiddwaya had tweeted about Davido’s latest single, ‘Fem’. He wrote:

“Yooo @davido this song is fire”

Davido replied saying;

Bro!!!! Congrats on every!! Long time no see ! Link up”

This only goes to show how influential Kiddwaya is and a testament to the fact that he was not just bragging while in Big Brother Naija House.