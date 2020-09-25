TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Regina Daniels’ billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko opens up on dating…

Beautiful Arab lady set to give Nengi a run for her beauty as she…

#BBNaija: “We are finalists, we don’t roll with people that are…

#BBNaija: Ozo discloses why he thinks Nengi will not win the Big…

BBNaija: The only time I touch pants is when i’m taking it off…

Meet BBNaija Prince’s father, the wealthy King of a town in…

Popular OAP under attack and death threats for embarrassing…

Photos taken by a group of lesbian couples posing together in…

#BBNaija: I will disturb you – Nengi to Neo and Vee as she…

Looking for who will wash my pant – Toke Makinwa

EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By OluA
toke-makinwa

In a tweet that has gone viral, Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa has revealed she is in search of someone to wash her pant.

She made the statement in reaction to the trending issue of Neo washing Vee’s panties in the Big Brother Naija house.

Neo was captured washing the panties and his action has subjected him to intense trolling on social media.

READ ALSO

“Stop calling me your role model, I’m not your role model” –…

Toke Makinwa advises ladies on what to do before going into…

But it appears, Toke is in support of what Neo did and wants someone to do same for her.

“Now looking for who will wash my pant“, she tweeted.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Regina Daniels’ billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko opens up on dating Chika Ike

Beautiful Arab lady set to give Nengi a run for her beauty as she claims to be…

#BBNaija: “We are finalists, we don’t roll with people that are disqualified” –…

#BBNaija: Ozo discloses why he thinks Nengi will not win the Big Brother show

BBNaija: The only time I touch pants is when i’m taking it off – Laycon…

Meet BBNaija Prince’s father, the wealthy King of a town in Imo State

Popular OAP under attack and death threats for embarrassing BBNaija’s Ozo during…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

‘Expect something big’ – Erica says as she signs new management deal with…

BBNaija: See what Dorathy was caught doing in the box room (Photo)

None Of My Exes Have Been Able To Replace Me – Tiwa Savage’s Ex, Teebillz…

Looking for who will wash my pant – Toke Makinwa

Rema, Fireboy to perform at the BBNaija Lockdown Finale

BBNaija: Biggie Plans Another Surprise For Top 5 Finalists Tomorrow Night

#BBNaija: Lady reveals plan for Ebuka if Laycon doesn’t win on Sunday…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More