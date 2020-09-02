Lucy in tears as she tells Dorathy why she walked out on the team yesterday

The controversial Big Brother Naija housemate, Lucy on Wednesday broke down in tears after Dorathy approached her to talk about her recent attitude in the house.

Recall that Dorathy for the first time, lost her cool in the house yesterday, and confronted Lucy for walking out on their team.

Dorathy approached Lucy on Wednesday to settle the rift between them, In the process of explaining herself, Lucy broke down in tears.

Lucy noted that mimicking Ka3na by housemates in the wager task was disrespectful and unfair.

She explained to Prince and Dorathy in the lounge that she was angry because she felt mimicking Ka3na was disrespectful and not because her suggestion was rejected.

In her words,