Mama Laycon speaks after Erica’s disqualification from BBNaija (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
mama laycon

Following the deserved disqualification of BBNaija housemate, Erica after the quarrel with Laycon and some other housemates, video of an aged woman tagged as Laycon’s mum speaking and rooting for Laycon has surfaced on the internet.

In the video, the old woman who was on the bed could be heard pleading and hanking Nigerians for voting the 26-year-old singer.

Olamilekan Agbeleshe popularly known as Laycon is a graduate of philosophy from the University of Lagos. Laycon who many predict will win the reality show started his musical journey at an early age and has now emerged as one of Nigeria’s most promising new school acts.

