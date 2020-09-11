Man dies in car accident 3 days after his wedding in Delta state (Photos)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By San
Man dies in car accident 3 days after his wedding in Delta state

A Nigerian man, Rex Ebube Amatu, has died in a ghastly auto-crash barely three days after he tied the knot in Delta State.

According to reports, Rex who got married on Saturday, September 5, 2020, died on his way back to Lagos State on Tuesday, September 8.

Friends have taken to social media to mourn his death May his soul rest in peace

It was gathered that the deceased was trying to overtake a car stopped by some policemen at a police-check point when a truck rammed into him.

Rex was reversing to pack properly when a speeding truck trying to evade the checkpoint rammed his car and he died on the spot.

Friends have taken to social media to mourn his death

May his soul rest in peace

