Man discloses why nobody should emulate BBNaija host, Ebuka Uchendu

A Nigerian man has taken to social media to wonder why BBNaija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu dresses fine but carries “bad news”.

Taking to Facebook, the man identified as Udeze Chinweokwu noted that it is an irony how Ebuka dresses fine but brings bad news for the housemate every Sunday.

He also said Ebuka is literary the opposite of his appearance because housemate rather than smile at his “sumptuous looks”, become worried upon sighting him on Sunday over fears of being pronounced evicted by the handsome model.

Subtly tagging him a carrier of bad news, the man advised friends on his Facebook timeline never to be like Ebuka who dresses fine to deliver bad news.

Taking to his Facebook page, Udeze Chinweokwu wrote…