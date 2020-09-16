Man discloses why nobody should emulate BBNaija host, Ebuka Uchendu

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
man-faults-ebuka

A Nigerian man has taken to social media to wonder why BBNaija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu dresses fine but carries “bad news”.

man-faults-ebuka

Taking to Facebook, the man identified as Udeze Chinweokwu noted that it is an irony how Ebuka dresses fine but brings bad news for the housemate every Sunday.

He also said Ebuka is literary the opposite of his appearance because housemate rather than smile at his “sumptuous looks”, become worried upon sighting him on Sunday over fears of being pronounced evicted by the handsome model.

Subtly tagging him a carrier of bad news, the man advised friends on his Facebook timeline never to be like Ebuka who dresses fine to deliver bad news.

 

Taking to his Facebook page, Udeze Chinweokwu wrote…

 

“Meet Ebuka
The man who wears fine clothes to deliver bad news

Every Sunday, one must really imagine the scare in the minds of housemates each time they imagine a Sunday Eve and to add to it, how terrified they would be at the sight of Ebuka.

The funny thing though is the sumptuous way he looks while he brings the journey of each housemate to an end.

Pls don’t be like Ebuka, don’t dress fine and deliver bad news”

 

 

