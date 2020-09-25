TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Man left heartbroken after finding another man in his girlfriend’s house when he paid her a surprise visit

Social Media drama
By OluA

A man recently took to micro-blogging platform, Twitter to disclose how he drove for hours to visit his girlfriend of 4 years only to find another man hiding in her bathroom.

The man said his girlfriend made him agree to celibacy 5 months ago. He decided to pay her a surprise visit and drove from Lagos to Ibadan only to find that she wasn’t keeping to her end of the bargain.

He wrote in a now-viral tweet: “I wanted to surprise my girlfriend of 4 years with a visit in Ibadan, I drove Lagos to Ibadan and found another guy in boxers hiding in her bathroom! she made me agree to celibacy 5 months ago! I am driving back to Lagos with a heavy heart.”

He added: “Thanks I am back in Lagos, posted that just Incase i hit a bridge on my way back and then no body knows what’s what.”

