Social Media drama
By Habeeb Bello
orange-seller-marries-childhood-friend75_pixeljpg

Twitter user identified as iKing Millie, a used-to-be orange seller marries childhood friend. The Twitter user came out to declare how he has finally tied the knot with his childhood friend who became friends with him after watching him peel oranges.

orange-seller-marries-childhood-friend-twitter-

Sharing his heartwarming story via Twitter, King Millie recounted how his wife met him when he was still an orange seller and admired his method of peeling oranges.

They became close friends since then and just recently, they finally sealed their friendship with a mind blowing wedding ceremony.

 

Millie wrote;

“As a child, I was an orange seller, this girl thought I peeled the oranges nicely , she sat down and we became friends. Today I married my childhood best friend.”

orange-seller-marries-childhood-friend-twitter-post

Man marries childhood best friend whom he met when he was still an orange seller

