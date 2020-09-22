TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

”People would think I am too dumb” – Ozo speaks up after his…

#BBNaija: ‘You are not like Ozo’ – Nengi says…

Nollywood Actress, Queen Nwokoye’s comment on Nengi and…

Is she spending out of her donations already? – The outfit…

BBNaija: Ozo finally explains why Nengi avoided his kiss after…

#BBNaija: Watch the emotional moment Ozo reunited with his mother…

BBNaija: Barely minutes after Ozo’s eviction, Nengi is seen…

Family fun time; Femi Otedola shows off dancing skill with his…

BBNaija Eviction Night: Laycon halves votings, Nengi rejects…

Man narrates what happened when he abandoned his wife while she was in labour and went to eat Isiewu

News
By Habeeb Bello
man-isiewu

A man, Seun has recounted how he left his wife while she was about to give birth in the hospital and went to have fun with his friends.

Seun in a recent post on micro-blogging site, Twitter, reminisced on the moment, in a bid to celebrate his daughter’s first birthday.

Sharing the story via his handle @MistaSeun_, the man revealed how he left her at the hospital and went to drink with his friends, only for him to get a message from her saying she was through with having the baby.

 

In his words;

“On this day 1 year ago, i was chilling with my brothers @shevyhez @MaziIbe_ @jenrade3 when my wife called to say “I am through”. It wasn’t even up to 1 hour that i left her at the hospital, in fact I was about to devour the isiewu in front of me.

“I replied saying “through ke, how?”

“She reiterated “I’m through, come and carry your daughter”…ah, omo I was so excited, I broke the news to my guys, the isiewu sef no gree go again, had to do take-away.

I sped down to the hospital, burst a tyre while I was trying to park

“Lo and behold, my star was out!

It’s one year today and my Star is 1.

“Happy Birthday Oluwamayomide Zuriel Ojo”

He has so far deleted the Tweet after receiving backlash from other Twitter users.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

”People would think I am too dumb” – Ozo speaks up after his eviction

#BBNaija: ‘You are not like Ozo’ – Nengi says as she reveals…

Nollywood Actress, Queen Nwokoye’s comment on Nengi and Ozo’s…

Is she spending out of her donations already? – The outfit Erica rocked to…

BBNaija: Ozo finally explains why Nengi avoided his kiss after eviction (Video)

#BBNaija: Watch the emotional moment Ozo reunited with his mother (Video)

BBNaija: Barely minutes after Ozo’s eviction, Nengi is seen playing hard…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

I baby-sat Davido when he was young – Kemi Olunloyo

Romantic moment Nigerian man engages his girlfriend onboard international flight…

Adesua Etomi discloses the reason for her 3 months social media absence last…

#BBNaija: Why I didn’t make too much noise about my acting career in the…

Bobrisky blasts celebrities who insulted and looked down on him when he was a…

Man narrates what happened when he abandoned his wife while she was in labour…

Lady recounts she lost her relationship of eight years because of BBNaija Ebuka

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More