TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Few hours after her disqualification from the house, Erica gets…

Mama Laycon speaks after Erica’s disqualification from BBNaija…

#BBNaija: Ebuka, organisers snub Erica after disqualification

BBNaija: “Kiddwaya played a role in me getting strikes in the…

BBNaija: With Erica disqualified and Lucy evicted, check the…

Laycon finally speaks on Erica’s disqualification

Erica’s fans,”Elites”set to raise a sum of 38.5…

#BBNaija: Your actions are beginning to piss me off – Nengi tells…

‘if you get disqualified, it will be hard for me to forgive…

Man spotted selling Hushpuppi’s portrait in traffic for N30,000 (Video)

News
By Habeeb Bello
hushpuppi-portrait

A young Nigerian man was recently spotted selling a portrait of suspected internet fraudster, Hushpuppi in traffic.

In the short video making the rounds on social media, the seller was spotted with a huge portrait of Hushpuppi.

Then asked how much he was selling the portrait, he said he is selling it for N30,000.

READ ALSO

Alleged Internet Fraudster, Hushpuppi arraigned in…

Hushpuppi’s ‘alleged’ girlfriend shows off new boyfriend

Hushpuppi

Popularly called Hushpuppi, Mr. Abbas was arrested for wire fraud in Dubai in June and extradited to the U.S. on July 3.

Before his arrest, the 37-year-old was resident in Dubai and known for flaunting extravagant lifestyles on his Instagram page but never for once, did he reveal the women in his life.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Man Seen Selling Hushpuppi’s Portrait For N30,000. . . Follow @mediagist for more exclusive updates.

A post shared by @ mediagist on

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Few hours after her disqualification from the house, Erica gets brand new…

Mama Laycon speaks after Erica’s disqualification from BBNaija (Video)

#BBNaija: Ebuka, organisers snub Erica after disqualification

BBNaija: “Kiddwaya played a role in me getting strikes in the house“ -Erica…

BBNaija: With Erica disqualified and Lucy evicted, check the votes Laycon got…

Laycon finally speaks on Erica’s disqualification

Erica’s fans,”Elites”set to raise a sum of 38.5 million as…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

Reactions as Ghana launches her version of Big Brother, “Big Brethren Ghana”…

Man spotted selling Hushpuppi’s portrait in traffic for N30,000 (Video)

#BBNaija: “Erica being disqualified was a silent group plan organized by Laycon”…

DJ Cuppy bags Multi-million dollar endorsement deal with Adidas as she features…

#BBNaija: Checkout funny reactions as DJ Cuppy tries to get fans to vote for…

Veteran Nollywood actor Baba Legba is dead

Bobrisky brags about his new home he is building, says it is worth N590 million

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More