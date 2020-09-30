Man surprises his hospitalized wife on her birthday with beautiful flowers and gift

A Nigerian man has celebrated his wife whose birthday anniversary met her bedridden.

Twitter user, Cocomoneek who identifies as a registered nurse shared the photos of one of her clients admitted in the hospital she works.

The woman who was admitted for an undisclosed ailment was surprised by her husband on her birthday as she walks into a room full of flowers, a frame and birthday cake.

Coco wrote;

“This patient’s husband surprised her with this on her birthday since she’s spending her birthday in the hospital.. The joy on her face when she entered her room..Is this how love is,God when”

The sweet gesture from the husband was lauded by social media users.

See the lovely photos below: