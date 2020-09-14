TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actor Hanks Anuku visits Zubby Michael (Photo)

Regina Daniels’ mother finally reacts to viral reports of…

#BBNaija: With Kiddwaya and Prince evicted, see how viewers voted…

“Please pray for him” 9ice’s wife, Olasunkanmi Ajala cries out

#BBNaija: Check out what Ozo and Nengi said after…

BBNaija: Dorathy’s emotional tribute to her friend and former…

Nigerian man sends N50k to lady on social media just to thank her…

#BBNaija: Accept Ozo’s proposal or make new friends – Biggie…

Regina Daniels: l’m not about to be anyone’s 7th wife”- Chika Ike…

“Marriage does not define a great man’ – Daddy Freeze says as he shares proof that being divorced, single, and barren is not bad

Social Media drama
By Habeeb Bello
daddy-freeze

Controversial OAP Daddy Freeze said that it’s not scriptural for people to mock the divorced, single, and barren.

He made this known while how his uncle warned him not to leave his previous marriage for fear that it would end his career. The OAP added that marriage doesn’t define a person.

READ ALSO

I can’t be alive and watch you insult my father, Oyedepo –…

The two of you are both mad – Daddy Freeze responds to…

He pointed out that Albert Einstein was divorced and the richest man in the world Jeff Bezos is also divorced yet it didn’t stop them from fulfilling purpose.

He wrote:

“Judging a person because of a failed marriage, inability to get a spouse or child is wrong. Christ never condemned the Samaritan woman at the well who had 5 previous husbands and was living with a man she wasn’t married to in John 4.

If you think I am wrong prove it scripturally. He never even called her a sinner, instead he praised her for bringing a whole Samaritan town to salvation. Read the entire chapter and see for yourself.”

daddy-freeze-post

daddy-freeze-post

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actor Hanks Anuku visits Zubby Michael (Photo)

Regina Daniels’ mother finally reacts to viral reports of her threatening…

#BBNaija: With Kiddwaya and Prince evicted, see how viewers voted to save Ozo…

“Please pray for him” 9ice’s wife, Olasunkanmi Ajala cries out

#BBNaija: Check out what Ozo and Nengi said after Kiddwaya’s eviction

BBNaija: Dorathy’s emotional tribute to her friend and former Mr.Nigeria Prince,…

Nigerian man sends N50k to lady on social media just to thank her for replying…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

The beautiful moment Wathoni and Tolanibaj reunites with Prince and Kiddwaya in…

“Marriage does not define a great man’ – Daddy Freeze says as he shares…

Nigerians react as Chris Oyakhilome predicts the rapture to happen in 10years…

BBNaija 2020: Nengi secures slot in finals after emerging Head Of House for week…

Two Nollywood veterans, Monalisa Chinda, Patience Ozokwo celebrate their…

It Is Stupid To Think Your Breasts Will Be Firm Forever – Pete Edochie…

Simi signs to Platoon, set to release ‘Restless EP’

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More