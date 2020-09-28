Marriage doesn’t stop me from going out to have fun – Regina Daniels

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


EntertainmentNollywood
By OluA

Nigerian actress and Billionaire Ned Nwoko‘s wife, Regina Daniels has disclosed that her marriage doesn’t deter her from going out to have fun.

The beautiful thespian and mother of one made this known today via the insta story section of her official Instagram page.

According to Regina, she happily goes out for outings whenever it please her while her 60-year-old husband takes care of her little son Munir until she returns.

She did not just make claims but also added a photo of her husband carrying their baby to further substantiate her claim.

In the photo, her billionaire husband and politician is seen all smiles as he cradles their less than a year-old son, Munir.

See her insta story post below;

