Meet BBNaija Dorathy’s sister, Ruth, who looks nothing like her (Photos)

Social media was sent into frenzy earlier after photos of BBNaija housemate, Dorathy’s sister surfaced online.

The lady who was identified as Ruth is said to be Dorathy’s younger sister and her profile on Instagram stated that she is a Fashion Model and an aspiring runway model.

In the pictures that is presently going viral on Instagram, it can be seen that Dorathy‘s younger sister is an exact opposite of her. The sister, Ruth is a tall slim lady while Dorathy on the other hand is chubby and very busty.

For those who do not know, Dorathy Bachor is a 24-year-old entrepreneur from Lagos. She believes she is the only one who should make you smile.