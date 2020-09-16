Meet BBNaija Dorathy’s sister, Ruth, who looks nothing like her (Photos)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
dorathy-sister

Social media was sent into frenzy earlier after photos of BBNaija housemate, Dorathy’s sister surfaced online.

dorathy-sister

The lady who was identified as Ruth is said to be Dorathy’s younger sister and  her profile on Instagram stated that she is a Fashion Model and an aspiring runway model.

In the pictures that is presently going viral on Instagram, it can be seen that Dorathy‘s younger sister is an exact opposite of her. The sister, Ruth is a tall slim lady while Dorathy on the other hand is chubby and very busty.

dorathy-sister dorathy-sister

For those who do not know, Dorathy Bachor is a 24-year-old entrepreneur from Lagos. She believes she is the only one who should make you smile.

 

