Meet BBNaija Prince’s father, the wealthy King of a town in Imo State

Lets meet the Big brother Naija Lockdown former housemate, Prince Enwerem’s father who is the king of Imo Ebie land in Imo state.

The revelation of the housemate being a prince and his father a king first came to light on stage during the reality show’s premier.

His dad, Leomike Enwerem holds the title of HRH Eze Ebii I of Ebie land in Imo state. See photos of him, his dad and his look a like brothers.

24-year-old Prince who is a graduate of physics from the University of Calabar, was Mr. Nigeria 2018 and represented Nigeria in Mr World 2019.

He revealed on BBNaija that winning Mr. Nigeria and competing in the Mr. World competition is his biggest achievement, as it earned him great respect in his village and honour amongst the elders.



