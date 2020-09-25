TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Regina Daniels’ billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko opens up on dating…

Beautiful Arab lady set to give Nengi a run for her beauty as she…

#BBNaija: Nengi reveals videos she doesn’t want to see…

BBNaija: The only time I touch pants is when i’m taking it off…

#BBNaija: Ozo discloses why he thinks Nengi will not win the Big…

#BBNaija: I was watching the world cup in 1992 when Ozo was born…

Popular OAP under attack and death threats for embarrassing…

#BBNaija: I will disturb you – Nengi to Neo and Vee as she…

“Ozo is mumu for choosing Nengi over N85million”…

Meet BBNaija Prince’s father, the wealthy King of a town in Imo State

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
bbn-prince-father

Lets meet the Big brother Naija Lockdown former housemate, Prince Enwerem’s father  who is the king of Imo Ebie land in Imo state.

bbn-prince-father

The revelation of the housemate being a prince and his father a king first came to light on stage during the reality show’s premier.

bbn-prince-father

His dad, Leomike Enwerem holds the title of HRH Eze Ebii I of Ebie land in Imo state. See photos of him, his dad and his look a like brothers.

24-year-old Prince who is a graduate of physics from the University of Calabar, was Mr. Nigeria 2018 and represented Nigeria in Mr World 2019.

bbn-prince-father

He revealed on BBNaija that winning Mr. Nigeria and competing in the Mr. World competition is his biggest achievement, as it earned him great respect in his village and honour amongst the elders.

bbn-prince-father
Prince is the son of a billionaire and King. His father is King Leomike Enwerem who holds the title of HRH Eze Ebii 1 of Ebie land in Imo State. This makes him the Prince of Imo of Ebie in Imo state.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Regina Daniels’ billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko opens up on dating Chika Ike

Beautiful Arab lady set to give Nengi a run for her beauty as she claims to be…

#BBNaija: Nengi reveals videos she doesn’t want to see after the show

BBNaija: The only time I touch pants is when i’m taking it off – Laycon…

#BBNaija: Ozo discloses why he thinks Nengi will not win the Big Brother show

#BBNaija: I was watching the world cup in 1992 when Ozo was born – Nengi…

Popular OAP under attack and death threats for embarrassing BBNaija’s Ozo during…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Laycon’s fans (ICONS) holds mega rally in Ogun State (Video)

Meet BBNaija Prince’s father, the wealthy King of a town in Imo State

“Dear side chicks, stop assuming every married man is rich” – Soso Soberekon…

#BBNaija: “I don’t wear pant” – Nengi confesses to Laycon

#BBNaija: Ozo discloses why he thinks Nengi will not win the Big Brother show

Man left heartbroken after finding another man in his girlfriend’s house…

#BBNaija: Ozo reveals why Laycon will win

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More