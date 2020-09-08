TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Meet one of Alaafin Oyo’s oldest daughters, Princess Taibat who elebrated her birthday recently (Photos)

News
By Habeeb Bello
One of the daughters of aged Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, Taibat, has released stunning photos of herself to mark her 51st birthday today.

She shared the stunning photos of herself on her Instagram page on Monday, September 7.

Taibat is reportedly one of the oldest daughters of the 80-year-old Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.

See the stunning photos below;

LATEST UPDATES

