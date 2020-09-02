Messi’s new deal at Man City would see him earn N153m per day, N4.5bn per month

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Sport
By OluA
messi-thinking-

According to Record Sport, Messi has agreed financial terms on a five-year contract worth a total of €700m (£623m).

The incredible deal would make the Argentine the highest-paid individual in the history of the sport.

It equates to £14,200 an hour, £341,000 per day, £2.4m every week and a whopping £10.4m per month.

Messi is set to spend three seasons at the Etihad before joining City Football Group’s (CFG) Major League Soccer side New York City FC for two years.

It is also reported that Messi could be offered an equity stake in CFG as part of his package.

