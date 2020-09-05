Moment 50-year-old ex-convict gets the beating of his life for raping 4-year-old girl in a Mosque in Bauchi (photos/video)

A 50-year-old man earlier paraded for raping a 4-year-old girl in a mosque in Bauchi State has his video recently posted by an eyewitness on social media.

The eyewitness posted a video of the ex-convict, who allegedly raped a 4-year-old girl inside a mosque in Bauchi.

Recall that the state police command on Friday, September 4, paraded 50-year-old Yusuf Bako, who allegedly lured the victim, Hauwa Jamilu to a Mosque located at Aminu Street and had canal knowledge of her.

According to Ibrahim Garba Tilde, the victim was taken to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (Atbuth) where she received treatment.

He wrote;

“Fyade in the mosque

