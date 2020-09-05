TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Check out the massive transformation of Eniola Badmus as she…

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya making love in the house is not new,…

#BBNaija: I can never do what Erica is doing with Kiddwaya –…

Kola Ajeyemi helps his wife, Toyin Abraham with her hair to mark…

How I lost two of my children because of my acting career –…

#BBNaija: Brighto clears air on having sex with Dorathy

#BBNaija: BrightO, Tolanibaj and Wathoni hook up (Photos)

Check out photos of Nigerian mum and her son being mistaken for a…

Oshodi Boys go into a frenzy as Davido pays a visit to Mc Oluomo

Moment 50-year-old ex-convict gets the beating of his life for raping 4-year-old girl in a Mosque in Bauchi (photos/video)

News
By Habeeb Bello
bauchi rapist

A 50-year-old man earlier paraded for raping a 4-year-old girl in a mosque in Bauchi State has his video recently posted by an eyewitness on social media.

The eyewitness posted a video of the ex-convict, who allegedly raped a 4-year-old girl inside a mosque in Bauchi.

Recall that the state police command on Friday,  September 4, paraded 50-year-old Yusuf Bako, who allegedly lured the victim, Hauwa Jamilu to a Mosque located at Aminu Street and had canal knowledge of her.

READ ALSO

No more bail for rapists in Ekiti – Gov. Fayemi…

Orphaned Nigerian girl narrates how her adoptive father…

According to Ibrahim Garba Tilde, the victim was taken to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (Atbuth) where she received treatment.

 

He wrote;

“Fyade in the mosque
The success of a wicked man in wunti street in Bauchi city, he red a 4 year old girl in the mosque and rape her, he destroyed the girl’s pardon, she was shed blood, she was taken to the hospital of sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (Atbuth)

The people of the neighborhood have been given all the tsiya before the police came, who was asked to say that their own group is a group, they have taken 5 of them in Bauchi neighborhood, and the group said in the mosque they need to be fyaden, the original man Yakubu area is a bath in Bauchi town

It’s almost 5 days in wunti street playing with small children and women sharing money and minutes, before today he deceived 4 years old to the mosque he has rape, right now he is state cid Bauchi. May God bring an end to this disaster amen.”

bauchi rapist

 

More photos and video below…

bauchi rapist bauchi rapist bauchi rapist bauchi rapist

 

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Check out the massive transformation of Eniola Badmus as she recounts her…

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya making love in the house is not new, sometimes I…

#BBNaija: I can never do what Erica is doing with Kiddwaya – Dorathy

Kola Ajeyemi helps his wife, Toyin Abraham with her hair to mark her 38th…

How I lost two of my children because of my acting career – Alapinni

#BBNaija: Brighto clears air on having sex with Dorathy

#BBNaija: BrightO, Tolanibaj and Wathoni hook up (Photos)

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

Bride changes her mind on her wedding day, abandons her husband in church and…

Actress Stella Damascus’s third marriage to her producer, Daniel Ademinokan has…

Davido discloses why at a stage in his music career, he had to go back to school

25-year-old man nabbed for stealing FRSC vehicle in Abuja

D’Banj & Don Jazzy Inspired Me To Become A Musician – Davido

Moment 50-year-old ex-convict gets the beating of his life for raping 4-year-old…

I’m 40, but age is just a number – Tiwa Savage inspires women

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More