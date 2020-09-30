Moment Laycon was welcomed by cheering crowd in Lagos as he returns back home (VIDEO)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
lay-con-welcome

A trending video on social media has captured the moment BBNaija season 5 winner and man of the people, Laycon was welcomed by a massive crowd, music and drums in Lagos.

lay-con-welcome

In the video the large crowd is seen hailing their favourite as they shouted “of lay lay” in unison.

BBNaija: The moment Laycon stepped into his new ride from…

I don’t have an ex-girlfriend – Laycon finally speaks on…

Fan’s of the rapper undoubtedly came out in their numbers to catch a glimpse of their president.

Watch Videos:

 

In other news, Laycon was awarded a cheque of 30 million naira, two-bedroom apartment courtesy Revolution plus, Brand new SUV from Innoson Motors, among others.

