Moment Laycon was welcomed by cheering crowd in Lagos as he returns back home (VIDEO)

A trending video on social media has captured the moment BBNaija season 5 winner and man of the people, Laycon was welcomed by a massive crowd, music and drums in Lagos.

In the video the large crowd is seen hailing their favourite as they shouted “of lay lay” in unison.

Fan’s of the rapper undoubtedly came out in their numbers to catch a glimpse of their president.

Watch Videos:

In other news, Laycon was awarded a cheque of 30 million naira, two-bedroom apartment courtesy Revolution plus, Brand new SUV from Innoson Motors, among others.