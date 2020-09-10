TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Moment Man reportedly runs mad, roams around the street after alighting from his new 4matic Benz (Video)

By Habeeb Bello
man-runs-mad-benz

A man in a video circulating social media could be seen demonstrating traits of insanity after reportedly alighting from his brand new Benz.

The incident happened in Anambra state.

In the clip, the unidentified young man could be seen acting really strange as eye witnesses gathered and sympathized with him over the unexplained situation.

According to reports, he allegedly came down from his 4matic Benz and started roaming about the street like a mentally unstable person.

Efforts were made by bystanders to get an answer from him regarding what led to his current state but he kept on mumbling in unintelligible manner.

Watch the video below:

 

