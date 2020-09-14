Moment Nigerian bride bursts into tears as her mum presents her with a new car on her wedding day (video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Habeeb Bello
mother-gifts-bride-new-car-on-her-wedding-day

A Nigerian lady has gone viral on social media after she was seen crying as her mother gifted her with a car on her wedding day.

The lady simply identified as Titi walked down the aisle with her husband.

After exchanging the wedding vows, Titi’s mum asked her and her husband to come out of the church and presented the car gift to them.

Titi’s mum who spoke in Yoruba described her as a daughter in whom she is well pleased.

The proud mum said the bride lived with her, loved her, served her, and also served Jesus along with her.

Watch the emotional video below:

 

 

 

