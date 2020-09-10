TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Moments after getting a hold of her phone, Erica unfollows Kiddwaya on Instagram

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
erica-photo-after-disqualification

Moments after getting a hold of her cell phone, disqualified Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Erica Nlewedim has unfollowed her in-house lover, Kiddwaya on Instagram.

erica-

Recall that Erica was disqualified after she got three strikes. The straw which broke the camel’s back was when she threatened to kill fellow housemate, Laycon and poured water on her deputy HoH’s side of the bed.

Erica and Kiddwaya were an item in the house. The duo were caught in compromising positions and Erica even once opened up to Neo that she did “crazy” stuff with Kidd at night.

After getting a tip that the Abia born actress has now gotten hold of her phone, browsing through her Instagram page made it known that she has unfollowed (or blocked) Kiddwaya. Her reason for doing so is unknown.

See evidences below;

erica-unfollows-kiddwaya-on-instagram

