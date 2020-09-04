TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“If you love me, pray for me cause I might sleep and never…

Magun: Lover glued to a soldier’s wife while they were…

#BBNaija: Brighto and Wathoni hook up after their eviction from…

Erica finally confirms Kiddwaya actually slept with her in the…

“I went to BBNaija to promote my brand but luckily, God blessed…

Erica is cheaper than Allen Avenue prostitutes – Uche…

#BBNaija: I want you more than the N85 million grand prize…

#BBNaija: There’s so much favour around Laycon – Nengi

#BBNaija: Samklef causes mixed reactions online as he shares…

“Mr. Eazi won’t marry you” – Social media user mocks Temi Otedola

Social Media drama
By Habeeb Bello
Temi-Otedola-with-Mr-Eazi

A social media user identified with the handle, @open_mouth_wa have taken to the microblogging platform, Twitter to mock billionaire’s daughter, Temi Otedola, over her relationship with Nigerian singer, Mr. Eazi.Temi-Otedola-with-Mr-Eazi Temi-Otedola-with-Mr-Eazi

Open_mouth stated that the singer won’t marry Temi regardless of what she does.

Temi shared a picture of herself having a good time at an undisclosed location when the Twitter user seized the opportunity to troll her for using Mr. Eazi’s photo as her profile picture.

 

READ ALSO

DJ Cuppy gets a marriage proposal but complains about Mr…

In reaction to Temi’s tweet, the user wrote,

“slay, drink, eat and sleep… for all I care but you see that guy on your profile…he wont marry you”

twitter-troll

See Temi’s tweet and reactions below,

temi-tweet

 

twitter-troll

 

twitter-troll

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“If you love me, pray for me cause I might sleep and never wake up”…

Magun: Lover glued to a soldier’s wife while they were having…

#BBNaija: Brighto and Wathoni hook up after their eviction from the house…

Erica finally confirms Kiddwaya actually slept with her in the Head of House…

“I went to BBNaija to promote my brand but luckily, God blessed me with…

Erica is cheaper than Allen Avenue prostitutes – Uche Maduagwu

#BBNaija: I want you more than the N85 million grand prize – Ozo tells…

1 of 10

LATEST UPDATES

“I’m glad I have no daughter” – Kemi Olunloyo

“Mr. Eazi won’t marry you” – Social media user mocks Temi Otedola

#BBNaija: Twitter user predicts what Ozo will do to Nengi if he ends up winning…

#BBNaija: There is no hope I will see you outside the house – Erica to Kiddwaya

#BBNaija is not about the money but entertainment and branding opportunities for…

#BBNaija: Laycon and Dorathy reveal the initial reason why they are in the house…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya denies ever knowing Nengi before coming to the house

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More