“Mr. Eazi won’t marry you” – Social media user mocks Temi Otedola

A social media user identified with the handle, @open_mouth_wa have taken to the microblogging platform, Twitter to mock billionaire’s daughter, Temi Otedola, over her relationship with Nigerian singer, Mr. Eazi.

Open_mouth stated that the singer won’t marry Temi regardless of what she does.

Temi shared a picture of herself having a good time at an undisclosed location when the Twitter user seized the opportunity to troll her for using Mr. Eazi’s photo as her profile picture.

In reaction to Temi’s tweet, the user wrote,

“slay, drink, eat and sleep… for all I care but you see that guy on your profile…he wont marry you”

See Temi’s tweet and reactions below,