My bum is too big to hide, I don’t flaunt it –Nkechi Blessing

Popular actress, Nkechi Blessing, has said she doesn’t go out of her way to flaunt her big bum. She told Saturday Beats, “People who think I flaunt my sexual appeal for popularity are very wrong. I cannot hide my bum. It is big and everybody can see it. Even the blind can feel it. Why would anyone think I’m flaunting it for attention?”

Blessing also noted that she was supporting Big Brother Naija housemate, Laycon, because of his talent. She said, “I support him because he is talented and intelligent. And I feel he has a lot in him to give out. It is not about physical appearance because there were lots of beautiful ladies and handsome men in the house (and there still are).

And I feel he has a lot in him to give out. It is not about physical appearance because there were lots of beautiful ladies and handsome men in the house (and there still are). Also, he has a special kind of grace that attracts people to him.”

Read her full interview at PUNCH.