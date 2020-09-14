My fav song out now I can definitely relate – D’banj says as he dances to ‘FEM’ by Davido

Since the release of Davido’s new single FEM last week, the song has been gaining popularity and positive feedback from the fans of the DMW boss.
Nigerian veteran singer, D’banj has also joined the number of Nigerians vibing to the new song by Davido.
D’banj shared a video of himself via his Instagram handle and captioned it ”My Fav Song Out Now I Can definitely relate 😂😂😂. OBO Baddest.”
Watch video below;
Coming from a legend, we appreciate
👇👇👇https://t.co/bzZDleElGW pic.twitter.com/nqx9ZZJ2Xk
— OLUWASEMILORE DSF (@DSFspeaks) September 14, 2020
