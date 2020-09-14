TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actor Hanks Anuku visits Zubby Michael (Photo)

Regina Daniels’ mother finally reacts to viral reports of…

“As Laila was there to support your daughter, she also has…

#BBNaija: With Kiddwaya and Prince evicted, see how viewers voted…

BBNaija: Ozo retraces footsteps as he ignores Nengi to interact…

“Please pray for him” 9ice’s wife, Olasunkanmi Ajala cries out

#BBNaija: Check out what Ozo and Nengi said after…

BBNaija: Dorathy’s emotional tribute to her friend and former…

Nigerian man sends N50k to lady on social media just to thank her…

My fav song out now I can definitely relate – D’banj says as he dances to ‘FEM’ by Davido

Entertainment
By OluA

Since the release of Davido’s new single FEM last week, the song has been gaining popularity and positive feedback from the fans of the DMW boss.

Nigerian veteran singer, D’banj has also joined the number of Nigerians vibing to the new song by Davido.

D’banj shared a video of himself via his Instagram handle and captioned it ”My Fav Song Out Now I Can definitely relate 😂😂😂. OBO Baddest.”

READ ALSO

Davido gets a role in popular movie ‘Coming To America…

The moment Chioma almost suffered a ‘major’…

Watch video below;

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actor Hanks Anuku visits Zubby Michael (Photo)

Regina Daniels’ mother finally reacts to viral reports of her threatening…

“As Laila was there to support your daughter, she also has to support her…

#BBNaija: With Kiddwaya and Prince evicted, see how viewers voted to save Ozo…

BBNaija: Ozo retraces footsteps as he ignores Nengi to interact with “his…

“Please pray for him” 9ice’s wife, Olasunkanmi Ajala cries out

#BBNaija: Check out what Ozo and Nengi said after Kiddwaya’s eviction

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

My fav song out now I can definitely relate – D’banj says as he…

You must repeat that class – Bobrisky to Tonto Dikeh for not getting an…

“22 years of putting smiles on people’s faces” – Basket Mouth says as he clocks…

Davido gets a role in popular movie ‘Coming To America 2’ (Details)

#BBNaija: I might win this season – Trikytee

BBNaija: I want a man like Ozo because he won’t cheat on me– Ex-Housemate…

#BBNaija: Accept Ozo’s proposal or make new friends – Biggie advises Nengi

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More