TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya get cozy at a party last night…

Cheating wife and lover flogged after being caught red-handed…

”People would think I am too dumb” – Ozo speaks up after his…

Few days after his bail from Police custody, Nigerian porn star,…

#BBNaija: The moment Nengi told Ozo she doesn’t need his…

Nollywood Actress, Queen Nwokoye’s comment on Nengi and…

BBNaija: Barely minutes after Ozo’s eviction, Nengi is seen…

Is she spending out of her donations already? – The outfit…

Family fun time; Femi Otedola shows off dancing skill with his…

My fiancee asked for N5 million for our wedding, I faked my genotype to end the relationship -Man reveals

Social Media drama
By San
My fiance asked for N5 million for our wedding, I faked my genotype to end the relationship -Man reveals
Nigerian man

A Nigerian man has taken to social media to reveal how he outsmarted his fiancee who was making quite a huge demand for their wedding plans.

According to Twitter user, Nwoke Agulu, his fiance had demanded a total sum of N5million naira to cover their wedding cost. N4million for the wedding proper and an extra N1million deposited in her bank account for miscellaneous.

Although his moves of cutting off the relationship is questionable, Nwoke revealed that he forged fake genotype results in order to break the engagement.

READ ALSO

Nigerian man sends N50k to lady on social media just to…

After saving N1000 notes daily since Feb., distraught lady…

Read his post below:

I once dated this girl, she told me that we will do 4M Naira wedding, I will deposit 1m in her account 4q wed expenses and also she will sell asoebi cloth.. to cut d story short, I went to hospital and forged medical report dat I am AS becos she is AS.. She cried, I cried We move

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya get cozy at a party last night (photos/videos)

Cheating wife and lover flogged after being caught red-handed fornicating by her…

”People would think I am too dumb” – Ozo speaks up after his eviction

Few days after his bail from Police custody, Nigerian porn star, Kingtblakhoc…

#BBNaija: The moment Nengi told Ozo she doesn’t need his stupid love…

Nollywood Actress, Queen Nwokoye’s comment on Nengi and Ozo’s…

BBNaija: Barely minutes after Ozo’s eviction, Nengi is seen playing hard…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija: Ka3na shares inspiring experience with people from poor families as she…

My fiancee asked for N5 million for our wedding, I faked my genotype to end the…

#BBNaija: Noble Igwe surprises evicted housemate, Ozo with an all-expense paid…

Kiddwaya’s reunites with his UK based mom for the first time in months (Photos)

Abule Odo Explosion: New footage recorded 5mins before inferno points that NNPC…

“It’s not every man’s dream that comes to pass, well mine…

Annie Idibia thanks 2Baba’s Baby Mama, Sumbo Adeoye For Organizing Surprise…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More