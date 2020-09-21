My fiancee asked for N5 million for our wedding, I faked my genotype to end the relationship -Man reveals

A Nigerian man has taken to social media to reveal how he outsmarted his fiancee who was making quite a huge demand for their wedding plans.

According to Twitter user, Nwoke Agulu, his fiance had demanded a total sum of N5million naira to cover their wedding cost. N4million for the wedding proper and an extra N1million deposited in her bank account for miscellaneous.

Although his moves of cutting off the relationship is questionable, Nwoke revealed that he forged fake genotype results in order to break the engagement.

Read his post below:

I once dated this girl, she told me that we will do 4M Naira wedding, I will deposit 1m in her account 4q wed expenses and also she will sell asoebi cloth.. to cut d story short, I went to hospital and forged medical report dat I am AS becos she is AS.. She cried, I cried We move