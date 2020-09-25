“My husband washes my pants” – Anita Joseph (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Love and Relationship
By Habeeb Bello


Nigerian actress, Anita Joseph recently made a shocking revelation as she reacts to Big Brother Naija housemate Neo washing his lovers pant.



According to the actress, there’s nothing wrong with a man washing his woman’s pant, adding that her husband washes her panties as she tags the act sexy.

 

She further stated that if a man can perform cunnilingus on a woman then he should be comfortable washing her underwear.

 

The 35-year-old wife who made the revelation in a video she shared via her Instagram page , had her husband in the background confirming her claims.

Watch video below,

 

Recall that, Big Brother Naija: Lockdown finalist, Nengi was left stunned on Wednesday night as she walked in on fellow housemate, Neo, washing his love interest, Vee’s panties in the house

