My mom beats me up for urinating on the bed until a doctor told her I have a short bladder – Lady shares touching story (Video)

A young Nigerian lady identified as Esume Ngozi has shared a touching story of how she gets beaten by her mother for bedwetting until a doctor made it known that she has a short bladder.

The young lady hence advised parents to always seek better approaches in handling problems of their children.

Ngozi narrated how she urinated on her bed frequently while growing up which makes her mother slap her hard and beat her up angrily anytime the incident occurs deeming it as a “bad habit”.

However, when the matter got really serious, her mother finally took her to a hospital to undergo a test and it was revealed that she has a “short bladder”.

Watch Video: