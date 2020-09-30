TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“My Mum Died Of Cardiac Arrest On My Dad’s Birthday” – Davido Finally Opens Up On His Mother’s Death

Entertainment
By San
"My Mum Died Of Cardiac Arrest" – Davido Finally Opens Up On Her Mother's Death

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido in the entertainment circles has revealed the true cause of his late mum’s death. In a report by Vanguard news,

Davido granted an exclusive interview on Bounce Radio on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, where he shared the heartbreaking story of how he lost his mum when he was about 10 years old. According to the OBO boss, if his mother was still alive, he would have bought her so many diamonds and houses.

“One thing I always wish for is that she should have been alive. I would have bought her a lot of diamonds and houses but she knew that I was going to be great. Every Sunday, there was always a party.

My mother was from Benin. I think I am more like my mother; I inherited her agility. She helped so many people that to date, I go to some places and people would tell me what my mother did for them

“Before my mother died, I was a mummy’s boy because my father was always busy. He was working and always travelling to places like China.

I was a mummy’s boy; so, imagine her just being taken from me, my best friend, the only person in the world I loved being taken from me without caution,” Davido said.

